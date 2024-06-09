The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Life-threatening heat returns to West as Florida gets drenched

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 10, 2024, and National Iced Tea Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding threat replaces extreme heat in Florida

A heat wave that was cooking Florida over the weekend will soon be replaced with tropical moisture that is forecast to bring heavy rain to much of the state. Up to a foot of rain is possible by the end of the week in some locations, raising the concern of flooding.

The rainfall forecast for Florida this week.

(FOX Weather)



Round 2 of life-threatening heat targets West

Summer hasn’t even officially started, and already, the West is facing its second potentially deadly heat wave. Heat alerts are up for parts of Arizona, California and Nevada. Las Vegas is once again forecast to see a high near 110 degrees, while Phoenix will likely climb even higher.

Heat alerts have been issued for several states across the West.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Bear with head stuck in milk can rescued

A group effort in Vermont led to the successful rescue of a bear that had gotten its head stuck in an old milk can for weeks.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.