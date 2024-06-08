Watch: Vermont bear rescued after weeks-long ordeal with head stuck in bucket

ENOSBURGH, Vt. – A bear in Vermont was freed from a tight squeeze thanks to the compassion and quick action of a dedicated group of people.

For about a month, the residents of Enosburgh had been regularly encountering a bear with an old metal milk can firmly stuck around its neck, Vermont Fish & Wildlife said.

Then, last Saturday, a cooperative effort involving biologists, game wardens and a compassionate local resident led to the successful capture and rescue of the bear, freeing it from the confines of the container.

"While we’re unsure of how the bear got stuck in the can and why it was drawn to it, this story serves as an important reminder of how curious and food-driven bears are," the agency said on Facebook along with video of the rescue.

If you live in Vermont, it's important to be aware that you are in bear country, wildlife officials warned.

"We are all responsible for discouraging bears from seeing our yards as food sources," they added. "Coexistence is key for bears’ future in Vermont and our part in that includes keeping our food, compost and waste items cleaned up or secure."

State game wardens said that if bear populations increase in your area, and you have concerns about your safety, you should inform your local warden or regional office.

"The only action that guarantees a dead bear is feeding it, intentionally or not," Vermont Fish and Wildlife said. "Each bear situation is different and there are many options to remedy a bear issue; we are here to help."