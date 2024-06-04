Listen: Tangled bear cub cries for help as Colorado rangers work to free from wire fencing

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Bear cubs – like children – display a natural curiosity and often find themselves in various situations.

During a recent wildlife rescue operation in Evergreen, Colorado, wildlife officers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Northeast Region were called to assist a bear cub that had become entangled in wire fencing. The mother bear was nearby but unable to assist her crying cub.

Rangers said the first step was to tranquilize the mother to ensure the safety of the rescue. With the mother sedated, wildlife officers swiftly used a catchpole to secure the cub and remove the wire fencing.

Although the cub was distressed, the operation was successful, and the cub was freed without further injury.

Wildlife patrol said a K9 officer was later deployed to effectively discourage the bears from inadvertently returning to the hazardous area.

"A complicated rescue with a happy ending," the agency said. "Thanks to our officers who put wildlife health and safety first."