Earth & Space
Published

Listen: Tangled bear cub cries for help as Colorado rangers work to free from wire fencing

Rangers said the first step was to tranquilize the mother to ensure the safety of the rescue. With the mother sedated, wildlife officers swiftly used a catchpole to secure the cub and remove the wire fencing.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Colorado wildlife officers quickly responded to a distress call about a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1. Despite the mother bear's presence, she could not free her cub, prompting the rangers to step in and lend a helping hand.

Colorado rangers help free crying bear cub stuck in wire fence

Colorado wildlife officers quickly responded to a distress call about a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1. Despite the mother bear's presence, she could not free her cub, prompting the rangers to step in and lend a helping hand.

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Bear cubs – like children – display a natural curiosity and often find themselves in various situations.

During a recent wildlife rescue operation in Evergreen, Colorado, wildlife officers with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Northeast Region were called to assist a bear cub that had become entangled in wire fencing. The mother bear was nearby but unable to assist her crying cub. 

  • Colorado wildlife officers swiftly rescued a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1, with the mother bear nearby
    Wildlife officers responded to a cub stuck in some gnarly wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday. The sow is nearby, but she's not able to help free her cub. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife  — Northeast Region)

  • Colorado wildlife officers swiftly rescued a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1, with the mother bear nearby
    Wildlife officers responded to a cub stuck in some gnarly wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday. The sow is nearby, but she's not able to help free her cub. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife  — Northeast Region)

  • Colorado wildlife officers swiftly rescued a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1, with the mother bear nearby
    Wildlife officers responded to a cub stuck in some gnarly wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday. The sow is nearby, but she's not able to help free her cub. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife  — Northeast Region)

Rangers said the first step was to tranquilize the mother to ensure the safety of the rescue. With the mother sedated, wildlife officers swiftly used a catchpole to secure the cub and remove the wire fencing. 

Colorado wildlife officers swiftly rescued a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1, with the mother bear nearby

The mother bear was tranquilized so rangers could help the cub without worrying about her interfering.

(Colorado Parks and Wildlife  — Northeast Region)

Although the cub was distressed, the operation was successful, and the cub was freed without further injury. 

Wildlife patrol said a K9 officer was later deployed to effectively discourage the bears from inadvertently returning to the hazardous area. 

Colorado wildlife officers swiftly rescued a bear cub trapped in wire fencing in Evergreen on Saturday, June 1, with the mother bear nearby

It was a complicated rescue with a happy ending, park rangers said.

(Colorado Parks and Wildlife  — Northeast Region)

"A complicated rescue with a happy ending," the agency said. "Thanks to our officers who put wildlife health and safety first."

