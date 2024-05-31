The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hello, hurricane season

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, June 1, 2024, and the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially starts

June 1 is the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs until Nov. 30. We got our first tropical disturbance in April, but things have been quiet since then. That is expected to change as the season approaches the peak, which begins in August and lasts through October.

Tropical cyclone frequency in the Atlantic.

NOAA has issued its most aggressive hurricane season forecast ever

Forecasters are expecting a very busy season. In fact, NOAA issued its biggest forecast in history this year – 17-25 named storms, with 8-13 becoming hurricanes and 4-7 major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph. Officials are urging everyone who lives in hurricane-prone regions to prepare for storms now.

The forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Don’t miss ‘Cone of Confusion’ this weekend

If you missed the premiere of FOX Weather’s hurricane special "Cone of Confusion", you’ll have multiple chances to catch it this weekend. It'll air again at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET Saturday, 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. ET Sunday, and 1 a.m. and 4 a.m ET on Monday. During the show, FOX Weather’s Bryan Norcross and Ian Oliver get answers to some of your biggest questions about the season. Watch it live at foxweather.com/live or your favorite streaming platform.

