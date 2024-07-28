The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical depression could form this week with eyes on Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, July 29, 2024, and National Chicken Wing Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical depression could form this week

All eyes are on the Atlantic, where forecasters are watching for the possibility of tropical formation.

The National Hurricane Center said that environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for a tropical depression to form mid- to late week near the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, southwestern Atlantic Ocean or the southeastern Bahamas.

If a tropical cyclone were to form, current forecasts show it moving near Florida or the Southeast coast.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Historic Park Fire continues to grow

The Park Fire in California continues to grow in size, burning more than 360,000 acres as it threatens Northern California. Officials say the wildfire has already destroyed dozens of structures, and it is threatening thousands more.

Watch this: Dragonflies invade Rhode Island beach

Sunbathers just wanted a relaxing afternoon, but instead, those at this Rhode Island beach were in for a swarm of dragonflies, which forced people to hide under towels and tents.

