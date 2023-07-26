Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 corridor faces threat of severe weather

Start your day with the latest weather news – Some of the largest cities in the country face the threat of damaging wind, large hail and even tornadoes as storms march across the Northeast on Thursday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
The Northeast is bracing for weather extremes Thursday. On top of the heat and humidity expected from Maine to Virginia early in the day, strong to severe storms are forecast just in time for the evening commute. 02:54

Severe storms return to Northeast on Thursday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, July 27, 2023, and National New Jersey Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Northeast faces yet another severe weather threat

After storms caused damage across the Northeast earlier this week, the region once again faces the threat of severe weather Thursday. Some of the largest cities in the country are included in the risk area that includes much of the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Portland, Maine.

The severe weather outlook for July 27, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Over 250 million to experience above-average temps

The heat wave that has baked the country for nearly a month is spreading north this week. With it comes temperatures that are far above average in some cases across interior sections of the U.S. More than 250 million people will see those above-average temperatures Thursday, with more than 38 million of them seeing triple-digit heat.

This graphic shows the population expected to see above-average temperatures for the next three days.
(FOX Weather)

 

Olympic athletes to have limited access to AC during 2024 summer games

We’re less than a year away from the 2024 Olympics in Paris. While summers in Paris are on par with summers in Seattle, Washington, most of the time, heat waves aren’t unheard-of in France. Turns out, the athletes competing in the games won’t have much access to AC. Organizers say tech besides air conditioning will keep them cool in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions.

Paris prepares for Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 07: The Eiffel Tower stands illuminated after sunset on July 07, 2023 in Paris, France. Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 till August 11, 2024.

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hurricane HQ: Disturbance tracked near Africa

There’s a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean being monitored near Africa. It’s days away from any U.S. impacts if it were to develop.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean on July 27, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

