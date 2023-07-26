The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 corridor faces threat of severe weather
Start your day with the latest weather news – Some of the largest cities in the country face the threat of damaging wind, large hail and even tornadoes as storms march across the Northeast on Thursday.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, July 27, 2023, and National New Jersey Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Northeast faces yet another severe weather threat
After storms caused damage across the Northeast earlier this week, the region once again faces the threat of severe weather Thursday. Some of the largest cities in the country are included in the risk area that includes much of the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Portland, Maine.
(FOX Weather)
Over 250 million to experience above-average temps
The heat wave that has baked the country for nearly a month is spreading north this week. With it comes temperatures that are far above average in some cases across interior sections of the U.S. More than 250 million people will see those above-average temperatures Thursday, with more than 38 million of them seeing triple-digit heat.
(FOX Weather)
Olympic athletes to have limited access to AC during 2024 summer games
We’re less than a year away from the 2024 Olympics in Paris. While summers in Paris are on par with summers in Seattle, Washington, most of the time, heat waves aren’t unheard-of in France. Turns out, the athletes competing in the games won’t have much access to AC. Organizers say tech besides air conditioning will keep them cool in an effort to cut back on carbon emissions.
Hurricane HQ: Disturbance tracked near Africa
There’s a disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean being monitored near Africa. It’s days away from any U.S. impacts if it were to develop.
(FOX Weather)
Bonus reads
Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.
- Critical ocean current could collapse sooner than expected, study finds
- Watch: Runaway emu captured after leading Ohio police on ‘emusing’ foot chase
- Video: Sea lion charges toward beachgoers at San Diego cove
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, by emailing them to weather@fox.com or by adding the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.