Watch: Runaway emu captured after leading Ohio police on 'emusing' foot chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bad birds, bad birds. Whatcha gonna do when they come for you?

On Monday, officers in Columbus, Ohio were on a different kind of wild goose chase. Scratch that … make that an emu chase.

"Quite the ‘emusing’ call officers received this morning," police joked in their social media post along with highlights of the 30-minute foot chase.

The Columbus Division of Police said they received a called about 9 a.m. after the long-legged bird was found wandering some fields in southwest Columbus.

Body-worn police cameras captured the ordeal as the large flightless bird scurried around the pasture looking for any opening in the fence line to escape.

"These Liberty Mutual insurance commercials are getting out of hand," a social media follower joked after watching the clip.

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts, but the emu was eventually captured.

It was strapped to a stretcher and returned to its sanctuary unharmed, police said.

There is no word if the bird was insured.