The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hottest week of the year threatens 200 million on Tuesday

Dangerous heat spreads east
The hottest week of the year so far is upon us, and more than 260 million Americans will bake as the deadly heat wave continues to encompass more of the U.S.
Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are expected across portions of the country. The FOX Forecast Center says that by Wednesday, the heat will spread up the coast toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ: Two areas to watch in the Atlantic
Invest 95L continues to be monitored in the Atlantic, and now, the National Hurricane Center says they have a new area they are watching in the basin.
The first area is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, and the National Hurricane Center has given it a 10% chance of developing within the next two days and a 10% chance of development within a week.
(FOX Weather)
The second area could be one to watch as its track could have impacts to the U.S. East Coast.
The NHC says that the weak area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda and that environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for some gradual development as it heads toward the Southeast.
(FOX Weather)
Depending on how either disturbance organizes, it could become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Emily.
Canadian wildfire smoke spreads east
Canadian Wildfire smoke will target the Upper Midwest and the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, continuing to deteriorate air quality across the northern U.S.
States like Michigan, Indiana and Ohio will see the thickest smoke Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The air quality will continue to deteriorate throughout the day before filtering out early Wednesday.
(FOX Weather)
