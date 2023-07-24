The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hottest week of the year threatens 200 million on Tuesday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous heat spreads east

The hottest week of the year so far is upon us, and more than 260 million Americans will bake as the deadly heat wave continues to encompass more of the U.S.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are expected across portions of the country. The FOX Forecast Center says that by Wednesday, the heat will spread up the coast toward the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The amount of population that will see above-average temperatures this week.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Two areas to watch in the Atlantic

Invest 95L continues to be monitored in the Atlantic, and now, the National Hurricane Center says they have a new area they are watching in the basin.

The first area is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, and the National Hurricane Center has given it a 10% chance of developing within the next two days and a 10% chance of development within a week.

Area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



The second area could be one to watch as its track could have impacts to the U.S. East Coast.

The NHC says that the weak area of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda and that environmental conditions are expected to become marginally conducive for some gradual development as it heads toward the Southeast.

Second area to watch in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Depending on how either disturbance organizes, it could become a tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Emily.

Canadian wildfire smoke spreads east

Canadian Wildfire smoke will target the Upper Midwest and the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, continuing to deteriorate air quality across the northern U.S.

States like Michigan, Indiana and Ohio will see the thickest smoke Tuesday afternoon through the evening. The air quality will continue to deteriorate throughout the day before filtering out early Wednesday.

Smoke tracker for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



