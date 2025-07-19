Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Chicago, Detroit under Saturday severe weather threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s July 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Chicago, Detroit amid over 40 million covered in Saturday severe weather threat

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring a large swath of the Midwest and Great Lakes region for the potential development of severe thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes as a mesoscale convective system develops and works east-southeast.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed several states under a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. Severe thunderstorms were already rumbling in the predawn hours across Iowa on Saturday morning and were advancing eastward, putting cities including Des Moines, Chicago and Indianapolis in the potential path later in the day.

Severe weather threat

Area of potential development in the tropics catches attention of National Hurricane Center

The the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the central and eastern parts of the Atlantic Ocean, but the feature is unlikely to develop into a significant storm that poses a threat to land.

The disturbance, located more than 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it drifts westward at about 10 mph.

On Friday, the NHC gave the disturbance a low chance of forming in the next two days along with a 20% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next seven days.

Tropics area to watch.

Watch: Surge of water fills store in seconds during deadly New Mexico flood

The power of the deadly flash floods that raged through a New Mexico town last week was on display as security cameras inside one local business captured the enormous damage on video.

Time stamps on time-lapse footage show it wasn't minutes, but only 60 seconds passed between when floodwaters first trickled into the Ruidoso Trading Post and when waters filled the room about 3/4ths of the way.

