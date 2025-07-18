Watch: Surge of water fills store in seconds during deadly New Mexico flood

RUIDOSO, N.M. -- The power of the deadly flash floods that raged through a New Mexico town last week was on display as security cameras inside one local business captured the enormous damage on video.

Time stamps on time-lapse footage show it wasn't minutes, but only 60 seconds passed between when floodwaters first trickled into the Ruidoso Trading Post and when waters filled the room about 3/4ths of the way.

Another surge of water over the next 15-30 seconds scrambles the entire store's contents into disarray as it fills the rest of the room, slamming whatever floated into the walls and ceiling.

"Thankfully, we are safe — but our workspace has been completely turned upside down," Ruidoso Trading Post owners wrote on social media. "Much of our jewelry inventory has been dislocated, and an unknown amount has been washed away. Despite the devastation, we remain committed to continuing our live shows with the pieces we still have."

The floods on July 8 left three dead, including two children, who were swept downstream by the rushing waters that occurred in a burn scar area from recent wildfires.