The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rare July cold front creates flood threat for South

It's Thursday, July 18, 2024

South faces flood risk thanks to rare July cold front

In the heart of summer, it’s not often that we cover a cold front. That’s exactly what’s been happening this week and has resulted in lots of severe weather in the Midwest and Northeast. Now, the front is starting to slow down across the southern U.S. That will be the focus of heavy rain over the next few days and could result in flooding. The threat zone Thursday stretches from Virginia to Texas, with North Carolina and the Ark-La-Tex region facing the highest risk.

The flash flood outlook for Thursday.

(FOX Weather)



Scientists fear Iceland volcano could erupt again

A volcano that has kept Iceland on edge since the end of last year is grabbing attention again. Scientists say magma is beginning to pool underground, and the volcano could erupt within the next three weeks. The seaside town of Grindavik, which has been threatened by the volcano several times, is again on alert.

Watch this: Family uses warm tortilla to save bird

A cold and orphaned bird was saved by a Texas family who wrapped it in a warm tortilla. The bird has since been named "Taquito."





