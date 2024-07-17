Texas family applauded for clever use of warm tortilla to save cold, orphaned bird

AMARILLO, Texas – A rescued baby bird of prey, affectionately named "Taquito," is warming hearts worldwide.

It was all because of a caring Amarillo family who devised a clever idea to save the chilly, abandoned Mississippi kite chick by using something very Texan... a warm flour tortilla.

While enjoying a barbecue and a swim on Saturday, the family spotted the baby bird on the ground, abandoned by its parents, according to Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director of the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation, who aided in the rescue.

"Concerned about the baby feeling cold, the mother asked for a tortilla to be warmed up on the grill to provide heat for it," Brady added. "Undoubtedly, it was an inventive method to keep the baby warm, and surprisingly, it was effective."

Taquito is now maintaining a healthy appetite for insects and frozen mice while he is in care over the next several weeks. The rehabilitation center cares for 3,000 animals annually and runs solely on donations to keep its doors open.



