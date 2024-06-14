See heartwarming rescue of puppy trapped in home's ductwork after 4-story fall through vent

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – It was a tedious yet heartwarming rescue effort to save a puppy after he fell through an open floor vent on the third floor of a Colorado townhome.

The 12-week-old, 5-pound Pekinese named Archie Bean unintentionally slipped through the uncovered vent after jumping from the bed, leaving him stranded for over three hours.

South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to Archie's whimpers, which could be heard echoing throughout the house Tuesday evening.

With the aid of a local plumbing service, crews quickly intervened to help rescue the stranded puppy, while the community outside was captivated by the intense situation.

"I texted my entire family in California and Texas and told them I need prayers, exactly what was happening and who was here and trying to help," Archie's owner, Monique Moon, told firefighters. "This whole community is on edge, trying to figure out when this dog is going to be OK."

The harrowing operation faced challenges as the crew had to navigate through the townhome's intricate ductwork to locate Archie.

Firefighters said they decided to cut multiple holes in the home's walls and ceiling to access the ductwork system. The crew also deployed a small camera through a hole in the ductwork to conduct a meticulous search for Archie's exact location.

Archie was finally spotted after a thorough and intense search, bringing a sigh of relief to all involved in the rescue mission.

"Everybody who was digging in all the holes in my house and cutting in the walls and the ceilings, thank you so much for not giving up," Moon said. "You guys made a miracle today."

Moon is now warning pet owners to make sure they keep their vents covered at all times.

"None of the vent covers are secure, but don't think that more air is coming out," she said. "If you have a small animal in your house, don't think that. Don't think twice. Just leave the vents covered."