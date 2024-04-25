Meet Shamrock: A golden retriever born with rare green pigment

PENSACOLA, Fla. – An adorable Florida puppy with a striking green hue is creating a one-of-a-kind appearance that's capturing the hearts of many around the globe.

Breeder Carole DeBruler, owner of Golden Treasures Kennel, introduced little Shamrock to the world after the golden retriever was born on March 3 with a green coat of fur in Pensacola.

DeBruler recently posted a series of videos on social media featuring a lime-green puppy nursing alongside its cream-colored littermates. Shamrock's distinctive coloring was explained in a TikTok video posted on March 26, which has since gone viral with over 8 million views.

"Little Shamrock was born lucky!" reads the video.

In a follow-up video, DeBruler stated that Shamrock is thriving despite being somewhat smaller than her siblings, and her "feisty personality is just getting stronger."

DeBruler said Shamrock's fur turned colors due to exposure to a green bile pigment called biliverdin in the womb. The pigmentation is expected to resolve itself within a few weeks.

Last Sunday, DeBruler posted a video of Shamrock running on the beach with her sister with the green tint almost completely gone.

"The green is almost all gone now, but Shamrock is sweeter than ever!" reads the post.