The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly derecho blasts across the Upper Midwest

Damaging wind blasts Chicago

A deadly derecho tore across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes area with 100 mph wind gusts and multiple tornadoes Monday night, sounding tornado sirens across Chicago for the second straight night and leaving a trail of damage across five states.

Severe weather shifts to Northeast, Plains

After a stormy evening in the Midwest, the severe weather threat shifts to the Northeast, where strong storms could cause damaging winds and flooding. A line of storms is expected through the afternoon and evening hours from eastern Ohio through New Hampshire.

In the Plains, thunderstorms are expected to form in the afternoon hours, with the greatest threats being large hail and damaging wind.

This graphic shows the severe weather risk on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

More than 100 million Americans under heat alerts

Nearly half the U.S. is under heat alerts as a significant heat wave continues to bake a good portion of the country. An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and New York, where feels-like temperatures could hit 110 through Tuesday.

Northeast heat alerts through Tuesday.

Heat Alerts, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

