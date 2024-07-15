Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Apparent tornado in Chicago rips down trees in neighborhood

At the time of the video, the National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Tornado Warning.. Video recorded during the storm captured the sounds of tornado sirens blaring in the downtown Chicago area as heavy rain pounded Cook County.

Security video from a Chicago home shows a tornado-warned storm rip through Gage Park on Sunday night. Up to 70 winds caused damages across Chicagoland on Sunday.  00:25

Chicago video shows severe storm rip through Gage park

Security video from a Chicago home shows a tornado-warned storm rip through Gage Park on Sunday night. Up to 70 winds caused damages across Chicagoland on Sunday. 

CHICAGO – Severe thunderstorms ripped through Chicagoland on Sunday evening, with damaging winds up to 70 mph and a possible tornado tearing through a Chicago neighborhood.

Security video recorded in Gage Park on Sunday night shows a suspected tornado or straight-line winds roaring through the neighborhood. In the video, trash cans and yard items are ripped away from the home and down the side of the yard. Several trees were also pulled down during the storm.

A tree knocked over in Gage Park, Chicago on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

A tree knocked over in Gage Park, Chicago on Sunday, July 14, 2024. 

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS LEAVE MAJOR DAMAGE NEAR CHICAGO AS PLAINS, MIDWEST BRACE FOR MORE STORMS

At the time of the video, the National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Tornado Warning. Video recorded during the storm captured the sounds of tornado sirens blaring in the downtown Chicago area as heavy rain pounded Cook County. 

Video shows tornado sirens going off on Sunday night in Chicago during as a tornado-warned storm moved through the region.  00:22

Tornado sirens scream across Chicago during severe thunderstorms

Video shows tornado sirens going off on Sunday night in Chicago during as a tornado-warned storm moved through the region. 

Chicago is under the threat of severe weather for a third day on Monday as more thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, hurricane-force wind gusts and possible tornadoes move through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed nearly 15 million people from Iowa to southwestern Michigan in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale, including Chicago.

Over the weekend, Midway International Airport experienced gusts up to 60 mph, and Dupage County, Illinois, recorded a 70 mph gust. 

The NWS Chicago office will likely conduct damage surveys on Monday if the incoming weather permits.

