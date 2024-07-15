Watch: Apparent tornado in Chicago rips down trees in neighborhood

CHICAGO – Severe thunderstorms ripped through Chicagoland on Sunday evening, with damaging winds up to 70 mph and a possible tornado tearing through a Chicago neighborhood.

Security video recorded in Gage Park on Sunday night shows a suspected tornado or straight-line winds roaring through the neighborhood. In the video, trash cans and yard items are ripped away from the home and down the side of the yard. Several trees were also pulled down during the storm.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS LEAVE MAJOR DAMAGE NEAR CHICAGO AS PLAINS, MIDWEST BRACE FOR MORE STORMS

At the time of the video, the National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Tornado Warning. Video recorded during the storm captured the sounds of tornado sirens blaring in the downtown Chicago area as heavy rain pounded Cook County.

Chicago is under the threat of severe weather for a third day on Monday as more thunderstorms capable of producing large hail , hurricane -force wind gusts and possible tornadoes move through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed nearly 15 million people from Iowa to southwestern Michigan in a Level 3 out of 5 risk on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale, including Chicago.

Over the weekend, Midway International Airport experienced gusts up to 60 mph, and Dupage County, Illinois, recorded a 70 mph gust.

The NWS Chicago office will likely conduct damage surveys on Monday if the incoming weather permits.