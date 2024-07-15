'World's rarest whale' washes up on New Zealand beach

Marine scientists may learn more about the "rarest whale" in the world after a spade-toothed whale washed up on an Otago beach in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Department of Conservation, the 16-foot beaked whale was discovered near Taiari Mouth on July 4. Marine mammal experts believe the body is that of a male spade-toothed whale, an extremely rare find, possibly the "world's rarest," according to the DOC.

The whale was carefully removed from the beach, and samples were sent to the University of Auckland's New Zealand Cetacean Tissue Archive to confirm the potentially significant scientific find. The analysis will take several weeks or months to confirm the DNA is from the spade-tooth whale species.

"Spade-toothed whales are one of the most poorly known large mammalian species of modern times. Since the 1800s, only 6 samples have ever been documented worldwide, and all but one of these was from New Zealand. From a scientific and conservation point of view, this is huge," DOC Coastal Otago Operations Manager Gabe Davies said in a news release.

According to the Marine Geospatial Ecology Lab at Duke University, "nothing is known" about the biology, behavior or diet of these marine animals. The first known findings of the species came from a lower jaw and two teeth collected from Pitt Island in 1874.

According to the New Zealand DOC, this finding marks the third-ever intact spade-toothed whale. In 2010, the first intact specimen was discovered when a mother and calf were stranded along New Zealand's Bay of Plenty. Before a DNA analysis confirmed the difference in 2002, the whales were considered Gray's beaked whales.

Another stranding in Gisborne in 2017 added another specimen to the collection.

Skeletal remains and teeth of two spade-toothed whales were also found in Chile.

According to the DOC, the spade-tooth whale found in Otago will be the first to be dissected. The DOC is working with the local tribal council, or rūnaka, to ensure the treasured find is treated with respect in line with the Māori culture.

"It is important to ensure appropriate respect for this taoka (cultural treasure) is shown through the shared journey of learning, applying mātauraka Māori as we discover more about this rare species," Davies said.

The whale is currently in cold storage to preserve its remains until the next steps are decided.