375-pound sea turtle 'Bubba' released into the ocean in Florida

Bubba, a 375-pound loggerhead sea turtle, was placed back in the ocean on Wednesday after months of rehabilitation at Brevard Zoo in Florida.

Video of his release in Cocoa Beach showed the reptile being carried off of a truck by five people. He was held by his shell, or carapace, and gently placed onto the wet sand.

A long line of beachgoers can be seen in the background, watching Bubba’s release with excitement.

Bubba then slowly lurches upon the sand, making his way past gentle waves as he heads back to the ocean.

Biologists found Bubba south of the zoo in St. Lucie County on April 10, according to Brevard Zoo officials. They discovered he had injuries on both front flippers.

Given his hefty size, Bubba was pulled out of the water using a crane. He was then brought to the Brevard Zoo Healing Center to recover from his injuries, which may have been caused by a predator attack.

The Healing Center team also found that Bubba was anemic due to an infestation of marine leeches, zoo officials said.

But after treatment and three months of rehabilitation, the turtle was cleared to return to the ocean.

Zoo officials said Bubba was their first adult male loggerhead patient. They estimate he is between 60 and 75 years old and is possibly a great-grandfather.

Loggerhead sea turtles may live to 70 years or more, according to NOAA. The Florida Wildlife Commission said loggerheads are Florida’s most common sea turtle species.