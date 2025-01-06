The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly winter storm swipes mid-Atlantic as tornadoes threaten South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly winter storm prompts snow emergency in Washington DC as heavy snow, crippling ice slam mid-Atlantic

After bringing blizzard conditions to Kansas, dropping the biggest snow in years across the Midwest, and raining crippling ice across Missouri and the Ohio Valley, the ongoing winter storm is now bringing its fury to the mid-Atlantic states.

WINTER STORM LIVE TRACKER: SNOWFALL MAPS, CURRENT ALERTS, WEATHER WARNINGS, ICE FORECASTS, POWER OUTAGES

The storm will continue throughout the day and wind down this evening with the heaviest snow expected from the central Appalachians right through the Washington and Baltimore metros and into Delaware.

Within this snowfall area, a narrow but intense strip of very heavy snow, with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, is expected. Within this band, travel will become extremely dangerous, if not impossible, and snow totals into the double-digits will be possible.

Severe storms threaten Florida, Southeast on warm side of coast-to-coast winter storm

After severe thunderstorms erupted across the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday, the threat of strong storms will shift to the Southeast and parts of Florida on Monday.

Rain and a few thunderstorms were ongoing from the western Carolinas down to the Florida Panhandle on Monday morning, triggered by the cold front associated with the ongoing deadly winter storm. The front will continue to slide east through the day with more thunderstorms expected to develop along and out ahead of it, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Severe weather threat on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: Powerful winter storm produces thundersnow in Kansas City area

FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith was in Kansas City on Sunday as a powerful winter storm dumped heavy snow across the region. During one of her reports, she witnessed thundersnow in person for the first time in her career.

