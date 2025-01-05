Watch: Video shows powerful Utah avalanche during snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – An avalanche closed a Utah highway outside of Salt Lake City during a winter storm over the weekend that brought nearly 2 feet of snow to some areas.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) shared the video above on X, showing the mighty wall of snow coming down Little Cottonwood Canyon south of Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The avalanche closed State Road 210 after slides covered the road, according to UDOT. The roadway was closed throughout Saturday and part of Sunday as UDOT crews cleared the road and completed avalanche mitigation.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said Big Cottonwood Canyon received 16 inches of snow by Saturday night.

While the snowfall stopped Sunday near Salt Lake City, a cross-country winter storm continues to bring ice, freezing rain, snow and dangerous travel conditions from the Northwest to the East Coast.