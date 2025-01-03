Rare snow blankets Sahara dunes in Northern Africa

AIN SEFRA, Algeria – For the second time in two years, a blanket of snow covered parts of the Sahara Desert in northern Africa, creating a rare and unexpected sight.

On New Year's Day, Algerian photographer Karim Bouchetata captured video of snowflakes falling over Ain Sefra, a town in western Algeria about 30 miles east of the Moroccan border.

The video showed dunes blanketed in fresh snow, but streets appeared to remain passable as the snow cover melted on warmer surfaces.

The storm system that produced the frozen precipitation originated over Europe, bringing winter chill to countries such as Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya.

Most of the precipitation that fell in the lower elevations was rain, but higher, more mountainous areas reported freezing rain and even some snow.

Local authorities did not report any hazards related to the snowfall, as many residents appeared to enjoy the rare spectacle.

Ain Sefra is often referred to as the "Gateway to the Sahara" because it sits at an elevation of about 3,600 feet, between the vast Saharan Desert and the Atlas Mountains.

This unique terrain results in a mix of desert and mountain climates, with occasional instances of frozen precipitation during the winter months.

The storm system responsible for the wintry weather also led to heavy snowfall across the Alps and other parts of Europe, which have seen recent snowfall deficits.

The Sahara Desert is the largest hot desert in the world and the third-largest desert overall, after Antarctica and the Arctic.

Summer high temperatures often soar well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, while winter nighttime temperatures can drop below freezing.