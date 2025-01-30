Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South storms threaten 17 million people with floods across 10 states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dallas faces slow morning commute as flooding rain, severe thunderstorms barrel across South

Millions of people in the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex are facing a tough morning commute as a slow-moving, cross-country storm slides across the region, triggering flooding rain and severe weather .

More than 4 million people in cities like Dallas, Arlington and Plano have been included in a Flash Flood Warning until at least 8 a.m. CT, and additional Flash Flood Warnings were issued to the south of Dallas.

As the storm system continues to slide off to the east, more than 17 million people from eastern Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley will be at risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

The main threats will be the risk of hail, damaging wind gusts and even some tornadoes .

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Thursday and Friday.

(FOX Weather)



Wildfires erupt in Helene-ravaged area of North Carolina

At least three wildfires ignited on Wednesday near North Carolina towns that were devastated by Hurricane Helene. The largest of the fires was estimated to have consumed 200 acres near the town of Marion and forced evacuations.

The state's governor said a shelter had been opened at a local church, but it remained unclear how many people were in the evacuation notice since many homes were destroyed in the region more than four months ago.

Major low to blast Hawaii with heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds

A powerful storm system will produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough waves throughout the Hawaiian Islands for the remainder of the workweek.

The National Weather Service office in Honolulu has issued a Flood Watch for all islands from Wednesday through Friday afternoon as rain rates of 2-3 inches per hour are expected for some areas.

The rain and flash flooding also bring an increased risk for mudslides and landslides for much of the islands.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.