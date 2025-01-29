Evacuations underway in Helene-ravaged North Carolina town after wildfire starts

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. – A 50-acre wildfire has broken out near towns that were devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Evacuations are in place for people on several roads in Old Fort, North Carolina.

The McDowell County Office of Emergency Management said the fire was started by a tree on a downed power line.

McDowell County Emergency Management said the fire is 0% contained and is wind-driven.

The fire has reportedly jumped across Bat Cave Road in Old Fort.

The North Carolina Forest Service warned residents this morning that conditions would be ideal for fire weather but should improve this evening. Low humidity and gusty winds create the perfect mixture for rapid fire spread.

Relative humidity map for western North Carolina.

(FOX Weather)



The fire is 50 acres, according to the forest service.

Old Fort was devastated by Hurricane Helene in September. The town is still working to rebuild after flooding destroyed much of western North Carolina.

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.