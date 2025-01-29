Video shows rescue of 100-year-old California woman as Eaton Fire raged: 'Don’t lose me'

ALTADENA, Calif. – A newly released body camera video shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows how two deputies were able to rescue a 100-year-old woman from her senior living apartment complex in Altadena as the deadly Eaton Fire raged nearby.

According to the LASD, an urgent evacuation was ordered as the Eaton Fire advanced toward the facility on Jan. 8.

Deputies Nicholas Martinez and Quinn Alkonis were given the task of evacuating any residents who remained. As the flames from the deadly wildfire were inching closer, they knew that every second counted.

The video shows the deputies searching inside after another resident told them she was unsure if anyone had been left indoors.

Power was out, so the deputies relied on their flashlights and the diminishing sunlight shining in through windows while they were searching.

"Just, like, monitor, looking out the windows to see where the fire – oh, shoot," Alkonis said.

It was at that moment she looked outside and saw the black smoke from the wildfire.

"Oh my gosh," she said.

Martinez and Alkonis continued searching the dark hallways and going door-to-door, and that’s when they heard a faint voice coming from another hallway.

"Hello?" the voice can be heard saying.

Martinez and Alkonis immediately rushed to see where the voice was coming from. When they turned the corner to another hallway, they found the woman.

The woman told the deputies she was alone.

"I’ve been trying to find a way out," she said.

To which Martinez replied, "Well, then let’s get you outta here!"

The heroic deputies assured the woman that they would get her out of the building and bring her to safety.

"OK, but don’t lose me," the woman pleaded.

"We won’t lose you, don’t worry," Alkonis said.

Alkonis told the woman that they were happy to find her because they had been yelling to see if anyone was inside.

"I didn’t hear," the woman replied. "I’m deaf. I’ve got to charge my hearing aid. I’m 100 (years old)."

The LASD praised deputies Martinez and Alkonis for their heroic actions in saving the woman’s life.

"In the face of adversity, these deputies took immediate action," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. "Their swift response under extreme pressure is a true reflection of their commitment. I commend them and all deputies who responded to the wildfires for their unwavering dedication and service to the community, working tirelessly to save lives amid such danger. Their courage and selflessness exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement, and they deserve our deepest respect and gratitude."