The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wintry mess in South as winter remains missing in Northeast

It's Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

A 'wintry mess' of a week possible across southern Plains, mid-South

A stubborn battle between a massive arctic air mass that has settled into the northern Plains and the ever-present warming effects of the Gulf of Mexico are going to spend days duking it out across the southern Plains and mid-South this week, creating a multiday threat for disruptive freezing rain events.

The threat of a glaze or more of ice accretion over the next three days.

Several rounds of snow, sleet and freezing rain are possible across parts of Texas and Oklahoma, with the potential for freezing rain moving into Arkansas and the mid-South later in the week.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is under a Winter Storm Warning and could see significant icing of up to a quarter-inch through Wednesday, threatening power outages and multiple slick commutes. Oklahoma City, Memphis in Tennessee and Little Rock in Arkansas could see freezing rain accretions as well.

Things to Know:

New York City breaks record for latest first snow of winter

New York City has nearly checked off every box for winter traditions: Thanksgiving Day parade, ice skating at Rockefeller Center and counting down to the new year amid confetti-strewn skies in Times Square as the clock strikes midnight.

All that's missing: the snow. New York City has now broken its record for the latest first snow of the winter. The previous record was set on Jan. 29, 1973, but now we've reached Jan. 30 and snow has yet to be measured in the Big Apple. There are scant signs of snow in the long-range outlook, meaning New York City's record for the most consecutive days without snow will likely fall in the coming days as well.

But don't give up on the cold. The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring signs of a big arctic blast coming this weekend for the Northeast – just without the snow.

