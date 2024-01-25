The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces more flooding; Northeast faces messy mix
Start your day with the latest weather news – Flooding rain won’t let up in the South on Friday. Meanwhile, the Northeast prepares for a sloppy storm that will bring not just rain but also a wintry mix.
Flooding threat remains for South
Days of heavy rain across the South has led to widespread flooding, which has damaged roads and led to at least two deaths and several water rescues. The rain continues Friday, with the heaviest expected to stretch from Louisiana to Georgia. The stretch of soggy weather should come to an end this weekend, but not before severe weather marches across parts of the Southeast.
Sloppy storm to bring messy mix of weather to Northeast
Parts of the Northeast and New England are facing a weekend of weather that will feature a little bit of everything. Winter weather is possible for much of the region, but the highest accumulations of snow are expected in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by Monday. Otherwise, most places can expect rain. It could end as snow for New York City, but only minor accumulations are expected.
Atmospheric river storms target West Coast again
Another series of atmospheric rivers is set to bring nasty weather to the West Coast next week. Flooding rain, heavy snow, high winds and pounding surf are all possible during the storms. The first arrives in the Northwest on Friday. California looks to get hit hard by the final one that starts Tuesday.
A coyote with a bucket stuck on its head was rescued from flooding in San Diego earlier this week.
