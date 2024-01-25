The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces more flooding; Northeast faces messy mix

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Flooding threat remains for South

Days of heavy rain across the South has led to widespread flooding, which has damaged roads and led to at least two deaths and several water rescues. The rain continues Friday, with the heaviest expected to stretch from Louisiana to Georgia. The stretch of soggy weather should come to an end this weekend, but not before severe weather marches across parts of the Southeast.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Friday.

Sloppy storm to bring messy mix of weather to Northeast

Parts of the Northeast and New England are facing a weekend of weather that will feature a little bit of everything. Winter weather is possible for much of the region, but the highest accumulations of snow are expected in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by Monday. Otherwise, most places can expect rain. It could end as snow for New York City, but only minor accumulations are expected.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast this weekend.

Atmospheric river storms target West Coast again

Another series of atmospheric rivers is set to bring nasty weather to the West Coast next week. Flooding rain, heavy snow, high winds and pounding surf are all possible during the storms. The first arrives in the Northwest on Friday. California looks to get hit hard by the final one that starts Tuesday.

The precipitation outlook for the West Coast next week.

