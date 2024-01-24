Atlanta, Southeast see increasing severe weather threat this weekend

ATLANTA – We’re still several days out, but NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has already highlighted areas of the Southeast, including Atlanta, for the threat of severe weather over the weekend.

The SPC said an upper-level disturbance off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will strengthen as it moves into the southern Plains on Friday and tracks through areas of the Southeast on Saturday.

That, the SPC said, will introduce the risk of severe weather on Saturday across Alabama and Georgia and possibly extending into portions of Tennessee and the Carolinas.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The severe weather threat on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Millions of people in cities across the region are under the risk of severe weather, including Mobile in Alabama, Chattanooga in Tennessee, Macon and Albany in Georgia and Tallahassee in Florida.

However, the SPC has highlighted an area of the Southeast that is under a Level 2 out of 5 on its thunderstorm risk scale.

This risk includes Birmingham, Montgomery, Troy and Dothan in Alabama and Atlanta and Rome in Georgia.

HERE'S WHERE TORNADOES ARE MOST LIKELY TO OCCUR IN EACH MONTH

This severe weather potential is still several days away, so be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to check for any potential changes to the forecast.