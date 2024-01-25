Bodycam video shows coyote with head stuck in bucket get rescued from San Diego flooding

SAN DIEGO – A coyote was rescued from a flooded field with a bucket on its head and is now recovering in San Diego.

Law enforcement from the San Diego Humane Society responded to a report of a dog floating in debris with a bucket stuck on its head in the flooded Tijuana River Valley on Monday.

Due to the difficult terrain, the only way to reach the animal was by boat. Lifeguards supported the humane officers in reaching the animal, later identified as a coyote instead of a dog.

The hurt coyote was quickly taken to a wildlife center run by the humane society. There, veterinarians gave him a sedative and pain medication. They then removed a bucket from his head and provided him with fluids. They also took X-rays to check on his condition.

According to the humane society officials, the coyote was wet and suffering from mild hypothermia. He had cactus spines stuck in his fur and wounds that needed care.

After 24 hours, the coyote was transferred to a wildlife center where a team specializes in rehabilitating apex predators.

"We are hopeful this juvenile coyote will be able to recover and return to the wild soon," the agency said.