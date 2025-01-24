Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wildfires continue in California with rain on the way

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wildfire siege continues in Southern California as pockets of beneficial weekend rain near

Southern California is grappling with a surge in wildfires, with nine active fires currently burning across the region. However, there's encouraging news as containment efforts are increasing.

The two massive fires, the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires, have been raging near Los Angeles since Jan. 7, with containment efforts reaching 75% and 95%, respectively. A number of new outbreaks have appeared this week, including several in the counties of Ventura, Riverside, and near San Diego.

As of Friday, the Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County has forced thousands to evacuate. The once rapidly-growing Laguna Fire near Camarillo in Ventura County has been contained at 50 acres. The remote location and challenging terrain of the Gilman Fire, situated between Encinitas and San Diego, are also significantly hampering the firefighting effort.

The FOX Forecast Center said an upper-level disturbance will likely swing into the region from the Pacific Ocean this weekend, bringing the first widespread rain in months . That rain comes with its own set of risks, though.

This graphic shows rain and mountain snow on the way to California this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Remnants of Gulf Coast snowstorm impacting Europe as powerful bomb cyclone

Energy from a storm system that produced record snowfall along the Gulf Coast is expected to bash Western Europe with heavy precipitation and damaging wind gusts late in the workweek and into the early weekend.

Forecasters have named the storm system Éowyn as it rapidly strengthened in the Northern Atlantic and became what is known as a bomb cyclone .

Linda Hughes, from Met Éireann, Ireland's meteorological agency, spoke to FOX Weather about the storm system, describing it as one of the strongest in recent memory.

Eagles-Commanders preview: Will weather hinder NFC Championship?

Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

This comes as freezing temperatures have swept the nation, and a historic snowstorm made the southern U.S. look more like a wintry Philly.

Before the historic southern winter storm , Philadelphia was graced with 2 inches of snow during the divisional-round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles won dramatically, 28-22.

Although no snow is expected to fall on Sunday, freezing temperatures will make their presence felt, with the lowest temperatures for the day reaching 28 degrees in the morning. Game-time temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Watch: Louisiana nuns pray for snow; Lord answers in historic way as snowball fight erupts

It seems the monthlong prayers for snow from a group of nuns at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish in Metairie, Louisiana, were answered on Tuesday while the Gulf Coast experienced its worst winter storm in more than 120 years, including the first-ever Blizzard Warning in Louisiana.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.