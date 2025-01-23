See it: 'Cutest, spikiest, tiniest crab in the world' becomes viral sensation

Sea creatures may not always get top billing when it comes to cuteness, but this pink juvenile king crab stole some hearts after scientists brought it to the surface.

In a video shot by the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, the spiky crustacean could be seen standing still while held in a person’s hand – and the animal is barely the size of a knuckle.

"A tiny, spiky, bundle of cuteness!" NOAA Fisheries Service said in a Facebook post about the little critter.

NOAA said the crab was discovered in the Gulf of Mexico, where scientists were collecting samples of coral species that they could raise in a lab.