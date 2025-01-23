Up to 7 planets align in night sky wowing skygazers in January and February

Early 2025 is a good time for skygazing and spotting up to seven planets in the night sky – if you have a little help.

According to NASA, these multi-planet views aren't "super rare," but they don't happen every year and are worth observing.

These events are sometimes known as alignments, but the planets are always actually lined up; we just can't see them all at once. The planets are always in a line known as the ecliptic, the plane where they orbit the Sun. As the planets race around the Sun at different speeds, sometimes they line up on the same side of the Sun, appearing closely together in the night sky.

Because of a little cosmic kismet, four planets will appear in a line throughout the first two months of the year, with special appearances from Neptune, Uranus and Mercury.

THE MOON IS NOW CONSIDERED A VULNERABLE CULTURAL HERITAGE SITE

Mars, Jupiter, Venus and Saturn have been on display for most of January. All month after sunset, Venus and Saturn have appeared in the southwestern sky, with Jupiter above and Mars to the east.

Uranus and Neptune are there in the sky, too, but not bright enough to view without the aid of binoculars or a telescope, which makes it a great time to visit your local planetarium or observatory.

COMET ATLAS C/2024 G3 FALLS APART AFTER RARE ENCOUNTER WITH THE SUN

On the morning of Jan. 25, Mercury briefly joins the planet parade, making it a party of seven.

The band breaks up in February, but there are still four planets to spot in the night sky.

In February, Mercury will be visible in the evening sky while Saturn and Neptune exit to stage right.