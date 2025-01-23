Eagles-Commanders preview: Will weather hinder NFC Championship?

PHILADELPHIA – Sunday afternoon the Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia to face off against the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

This comes as freezing temperatures have swept the nation, and a historic snowstorm made the southern U.S. look more like a wintry Philly.

Before the historic southern winter storm, Philadelphia was graced with 2 inches of snow during the divisional round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles won dramatically, 28-22.

Will the weather have an impact on the game?

Although no snow is expected to fall on Sunday, freezing temperatures will make its presence felt, with the lowest temperatures for the day reaching 28 degrees in the morning. Temperatures at the 2 p.m. ET kickoff are expected to be in the upper 30s.

The teams come from the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, which are no strangers to frigid weather, so the impact on the game should be minimal. However, fans will need to bundle up to keep the cold at bay in the stands.

The Eagles and Commanders, who are divisional opponents, will face off for the third time this year. The Commanders escaped with a victory and evened the season series 1-1 with a 36-33 victory over Philadelphia. Most notably, Jalen Hurts was forced to leave the game in the first quarter due to a concussion.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Commanders pulled off a last-second victory with 10 seconds remaining in the game as Jayden Daniels zipped a pass to veteran receiver Jamison Crowder for the go-ahead victory. Daniels looks to have a repeat performance as he threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns on the day, along with 81 total rush yards.

This time around, the Eagles will have Hurts at the helm of the offense, which is a completely different team and game plan as opposed to Kenny Pickett under center.

SEE IT: UNUSUAL SNOWY SIGHTS ACROSS SOUTH AS ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION WINTER STORM HITS REGION

This Sunday will mark a historic day for either team.

If the Eagles win, it will be their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three seasons. If the Commanders advance, Daniels will become the first-ever rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl.