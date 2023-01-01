The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching storms leave California, severe weather targets South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, January 2, 2023. Happy New Year! There are 364 days left in the year.

Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe weather outbreak threatens parts of Texas, Lower Mississippi Valley

The FOX Forecast Center is continuing to track a dangerous severe weather outbreak that is expected to get underway Monday afternoon and evening for eastern parts of Oklahoma and Texas and stretching eastward into Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi.

As Monday progresses, sufficient daytime heating will foster an environment capable of supercells, and any storm that can sufficiently organize could produce a strong tornado (EF-2+).

In addition to a tornado threat, large hail upwards of golf ball size and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph will be possible. The storm threat moves east Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things to know:

Winter storm threatens several inches of snow across Plains, Upper Midwest

Plains Snow Alerts

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, farther north it's a winter storm threatening to wreak havoc in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Winter Storm Warnings spread across several states including Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota, including Minneapolis.

An area of 8-12 inches of snow will be possible from the Nebraska-South Dakota border north into Minnesota. Between 5-8 inches of snow could fall in the Minneapolis area.

Another concern is the potential for a significant ice storm in parts of northwestern Iowa, southern Minnesota and into northeastern Wisconsin.

Things to know:

California cleans up from deadly storm as another atmospheric river looms

The skies finally dried up over California late Sunday after a deadly atmospheric river dumped several inches of rain across much of the Golden State this weekend, flooding homes and roads, forcing evacuations, and claiming at least one life so far.

One person was killed when their car was apparently swept away in floodwaters in Sacramento County over the weekend, according to fire officials.

But the onslaught of rain was just beginning as residents cast a weary eye to another atmospheric river brewing in the Pacific Ocean that is threatening another round of widespread, heavy rains across the state toward the middle and end of the week.

Bonus Reads: