The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northeast braces for more snow

Start your day with the latest weather news – Major cities in the Northeast are preparing for more snow while other parts of the country see the arrival of another arctic blast.
Major Northeast cities prepare for more snow
After snowfall earlier this week snapped the record snowless streaks in Philadelphia, New York City and Baltimore, some of the same cities are expecting even more snow starting Thursday night. By Friday night, between 1 and 5 inches of snow is possible in parts of the Northeast.
Another arctic blast is headed into the US
The frigid weather that has overtaken the country this week has lessened a bit for some places, but it will be reinforced this weekend by another push of cold air. It starts Thursday in places such as Montana and Wyoming, but it will make it all the way to Florida by this weekend.
A rancher in Nebraska said she had no choice but to open her house up to her horses when what she described as a "hell blizzard" hit.
