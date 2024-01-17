The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Northeast braces for more snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Major Northeast cities prepare for more snow

After snowfall earlier this week snapped the record snowless streaks in Philadelphia, New York City and Baltimore, some of the same cities are expecting even more snow starting Thursday night. By Friday night, between 1 and 5 inches of snow is possible in parts of the Northeast.

The snowfall forecast for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



Another arctic blast is headed into the US

The frigid weather that has overtaken the country this week has lessened a bit for some places, but it will be reinforced this weekend by another push of cold air. It starts Thursday in places such as Montana and Wyoming, but it will make it all the way to Florida by this weekend.

The three-day outlook for below-average temperatures in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A rancher in Nebraska said she had no choice but to open her house up to her horses when what she described as a "hell blizzard" hit.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories making headlines.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.