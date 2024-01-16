Search
Nearly 75 percent of US could experience damaging earthquake, scientists say

The National Seismic Hazard Model was used to create a color-coded map of all 50 states. Within this visual, several key findings were determined, including that a large percentage of the country could feel a damaging earthquake

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather explains why scientists favor the newer Moment Magnitude scale to measure the power of an earthquake over the Richter scale developed in the 1930s. 01:00

FILE: Scientists measure earthquakes with Moment Magnitude scale over Richter scale

A team led by the U.S. Geological Survey revealed their latest National Seismic Hazard Model, which included several key findings about earthquakes in the U.S., including that a large percentage of the country could feel a damaging quake. 

The model was produced using the latest information on seismic studies, historical geological data and the latest data-collection technologies, the USGS said. 

They noted that the model was updated to create a standard practice for public policy and other engineering uses.

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, HI - MAY 17: A sign is posted warning of earthquake damage to the road from seismic activity at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted explosively in the early morning hours today launching a plume about 30,000 feet into the sky. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A sign is posted warning of earthquake damage to the road from seismic activity at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 17, 2018 in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii.

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

"No one can predict earthquakes. However, by investigating faults and past quakes, scientists can better assess the likelihood of future earthquakes and how intense their shaking might be," the USGS said.

The National Seismic Hazard Model was used to create a color-coded map of the 50 states. The USGS said this is the first time the model simultaneously includes all states.

The contiguous U.S.

The contiguous U.S.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

With this visual, several key findings were determined. For example, nearly 75 percent of the nation may experience intense ground shaking and damage from earthquakes, according to the USGS.

Some of the areas of note are shaded in bright red and burgundy, as seen in California, parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-South, Alaska and Hawaii. Scientists involved in the project said this puts hundreds of millions of lives at risk.

Additionally, scientists found that 37 states have experienced earthquakes greater than a magnitude 5 over the past two centuries.

Alaska and Hawaii.

Alaska and Hawaii.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

The USGS noted that this updated version of the National Seismic Hazard Model will offer critical insights for architects, engineers and policymakers on how buildings and other structures in the U.S. are planned and constructed.

"This was a massive, multi-year collaborative effort between federal, state and local governments and the private sector," said Mark Petersen, USGS geophysicist and lead author of the study. "The new seismic hazard model represents a touchstone achievement for enhancing public safety."

