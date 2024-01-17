Major Northeast cities brace for second round of disruptive snow this week, including New York, Washington

NEW YORK – Major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor went nearly two years without any accumulating snow before that streak was broken on Tuesday, and it’s looking like New York City, Washington and Philadelphia won’t need to wait much longer before their next round of disruptive winter weather.

That’s because a powerful winter storm that’s slamming the Pacific Northwest with widespread freezing rain is set to move across the country and impact millions of people on the East Coast from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast and New England as we close out the workweek.

This won’t be a blockbuster snowstorm, but the FOX Forecast Center said it will still be disruptive to travel, with snow totals ranging from about an inch to 5 inches.

The system is expected to sweep across the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Thursday. An initial round of snow in the morning will be followed by the primary area of snow in the evening and overnight.

That means cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Pittsburgh could see several inches of snow. Accumulating snow will also fall to the south in Kentucky and the mountains of West Virginia and Tennessee.

Buffalo, New York, and other cities along the eastern Great Lakes are still cleaning up after being buried under feet of lake-effect snow, but that region is again bracing for another 1-3 feet.

The Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, including along the I-95 corridor, will get in on the action by Friday.

Accumulating snow could cause issues on the roads and at some of the nation’s busiest airports throughout the day until the storm system exits the East Coast on Friday night.

How much snow will fall?

Forecast snow totals in the Northeast through Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Again, this will not be a record-breaking snowstorm that will wallop millions of people in the Northeast.

"You’ve got snow in the forecast, up and down the I-95 corridor," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "It’s a similar story to what we saw last time. We could see maybe 1 to 3 inches of snow, maybe a little bit more."

Buffalo and Watertown in New York are bracing for several feet of additional lake-effect snow through at least the first part of the weekend.

Higher snow totals between 3 and 5 inches are possible in parts of New England, like Boston, and interior portions of the Northeast.

"It’s a little bit of a dusting," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "The difference this go-around is that we’ve had a lot of cold air in place ahead. And that could make for more fluffy snow."

So, if you're among the millions living in the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England, preparations should be made for some disruptive snow at the end of the week.

"It's kind of fun," Merwin continued. "For an area that hasn't seen a lot (of snow), we're getting a couple of tastes in one week.