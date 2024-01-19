Small plane makes emergency landing on snowy highway outside Washington

DULLES, Va. – A small plane made an emergency landing Friday on a snowy road near Dulles International Airport outside of Washington.

It is unclear why it needed to make the landing on Loudoun County Parkway. Virginia State Police were at the scene and diverting traffic. FOX 5 in DC reported that southbound lanes are currently closed.

Images from the scene showed that the plane sustained damage and crashed into a guardrail along the side of the road.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

It has been snowing pretty consistently for the last few hours, but it's too early to tell if the weather may have been a factor in the crash.

FlightAware shows the small private plane took off at 12:45 p.m. ET and then landed two minutes later. The plane was scheduled to fly to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

No injuries have been reported.

North of Loudoun County, at Reagan International Airport, passengers have been dealing with bad weather. Flights out of Reagan are experiencing a ground delay of up to 39 minutes.