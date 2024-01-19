Search
Weather News
Published

Small plane makes emergency landing on snowy highway outside Washington

It has been snowing pretty consistently for the last few hours in the D.C. area, but it's too early to tell if the weather may have been a factor in the incident.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Small plane makes emergency landing in Virginia

DULLES, Va. – A small plane made an emergency landing Friday on a snowy road near Dulles International Airport outside of Washington. 

It is unclear why it needed to make the landing on Loudoun County Parkway. Virginia State Police were at the scene and diverting traffic. FOX 5 in DC reported that southbound lanes are currently closed. 

Images from the scene showed that the plane sustained damage and crashed into a guardrail along the side of the road.

  • According to officials, around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway.
    According to officials, around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway. (Lili Zheng / FOX 5 DC)

  • According to officials, around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway.
  • According to officials, around 12:51 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing in the DIREX lanes of the Loudoun County Parkway.
FlightAware shows the small private plane took off at 12:45 p.m. ET and then landed two minutes later. The plane was scheduled to fly to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. 

No injuries have been reported.

North of Loudoun County, at Reagan International Airport, passengers have been dealing with bad weather. Flights out of Reagan are experiencing a ground delay of up to 39 minutes.

