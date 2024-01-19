I-95 snow live tracker: Airport delays, snow maps, radar loops and more

WASHINGTON – Millions along the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Northeast are seeing accumulating snow, Friday, creating some travel headaches.

The FOX Forecast Center maps below show the latest live information as the storm moves through the East Coast, current winter weather watches and warnings, predicted and actual snowfall totals, travel delay information and more.

You can also download the free FOX Weather app to be alerted to any changes in the forecast.

Where is it raining and snowing now?

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing.

(FOX Weather)



Current winter weather alerts

Current winter weather alerts in effect.

(FOX Weather)



How much snow is expected to fall?

The forecast snow totals in the Northeast and New England.

(FOX Weather)



Current air travel stats

Air travel stats.

(FOX Weather)



Airport troubles:

Air travel stats.

(FOX Weather)



Airport Dashboard

The FlightAware airport dashboard map.

(FOX Weather)



Airline Delays

The FlightAware airline dashboard map.

(FOX Weather)



Where are the flight delays, cancellations?

The FlightAware misery map.

(FOX Weather)



Threat of 2 inches of snow or more

Threat of 2" of snow or more.

(FOX Weather)



Threat of 4 inches of snow or more

Threat for 4" of snow or more.

(FOX Weather)



New York City Metro Snow Forecast

New York City Snow Forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Philadelphia Snow Forecast

Philadelphia Snow Forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Washington, DC snow forecast

Washington, D.C. snow forecast.

(FOX Weather)



Boston snow forecast