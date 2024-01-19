I-95 snow live tracker: Airport delays, snow maps, radar loops and more
The FOX Forecast Center maps below show the latest live information as the storm moves through the East Coast, current winter weather watches and warnings, predicted and actual snowfall totals, travel delay information and more.
WASHINGTON – Millions along the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Northeast are seeing accumulating snow, Friday, creating some travel headaches.
The FOX Forecast Center maps below show the latest live information as the storm moves through the East Coast, current winter weather watches and warnings, predicted and actual snowfall totals, travel delay information and more.
You can also download the free FOX Weather app to be alerted to any changes in the forecast.
Where is it raining and snowing now?
(FOX Weather)
Current winter weather alerts
(FOX Weather)
How much snow is expected to fall?
(FOX Weather)
Current air travel stats
(FOX Weather)
Airport troubles:
(FOX Weather)
Airport Dashboard
(FOX Weather)
Airline Delays
(FOX Weather)
Where are the flight delays, cancellations?
(FOX Weather)
Threat of 2 inches of snow or more
(FOX Weather)
Threat of 4 inches of snow or more
(FOX Weather)
New York City Metro Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)
Philadelphia Snow Forecast
(FOX Weather)
Washington, DC snow forecast
(FOX Weather)
Boston snow forecast
(FOX Weather)