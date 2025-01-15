Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: California's wildfire fight rages as Northeast buried in 2 feet of snow

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California's wildfire fight rages on as 'particularly dangerous' fire threat continues in Los Angeles area

It’s been a week since Southern California became a deadly inferno after several massive and destructive wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area, sending tens of thousands of residents fleeing for safety as flames destroyed countless homes and businesses.

When the historic wildfires ignited, crews from across the U.S. and around the world descended upon the region to begin their relentless around-the-clock fight against the flames to keep them from advancing further into communities that were left devastated.

Structures have been left in ruins, stunned residents are still awaiting word from officials as to when they will be allowed back into their neighborhoods to see what’s left, and investigators have started the heartbreaking task of searching for victims among the numerous piles of ash and rubble. So far, officials say at least 24 people are confirmed dead, and that number is expected to rise.

Lake-effect snow buries parts of New York in 2 feet of snow

More than 650,000 people in the state of New York and parts of Pennsylvania remain under Lake-Effect Snow Warnings after 14-24 inches of snow already blanketed parts of the region, with more expected to fall Wednesday.

Constableville, New York, reported 2 feet of new snow by Tuesday evening. The town has received 116 inches, close to 10 feet of snow, this winter. Martinsburg, New York, had 18 inches of new snow, while Irving, New York, reported 14.4 inches.

As forecast, most of the snowfall was concentrated south of Buffalo, around Erie , Pennsylvania, and off of Lake Ontario south of Watertown , New York.

Watch: Frozen bald eagle in Alaska saved in heartwarming rescue with 'best ending ever'

In a heartwarming display of compassion, Alaskan authorities rescued a lifeless juvenile bald eagle from the clutches of winter, leading to the "best ending ever" for the majestic bird, police said.

The Fairbanks Airport Police and Fire Department said one of its officers was flagged down Saturday evening by a good Samaritan who found the raptor "frozen and unable to fly."

Watch the outcome as the young eagle heals and is later released back into the wild.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.