Social media influencer known for 175-pound tortoise loses family home in Palisades Fire

LOS ANGELES - Social media influencer Caitlin Doran says several of her relatives lost their homes to the Palisades Fire, but are finding strength with each other and the larger Palisades community as they try to recover from their immense loss.

Doran, whose family has lived in Southern California's Pacific Palisades for decades, helped three generations of her family evacuate on Jan. 7 after she saw smoke billowing up in the distance and firefighting aircraft zip over the neighborhood from her Marina Del Ray home.

With the help of her boyfriend, Doran also saved her family’s pets. That included rescuing her 175-pound tortoise Tiptoe – whose stories Doran shares on her social media accounts.

Once safely evacuated, Doran and her boyfriend then returned to the Palisades to help their family save what they could from their homes.

"We're three generations. I'm the fifth generation Palisadian, and we've been here since the 1930s," she said. "It's just devastating."

For the past week, she has been hosting her displaced family – her parents, her brother, two grandparents, an aunt and uncle, and two cousins – and their pets in her Marina Del Ray home.

"We're a full house, but given the circumstances, we're doing everything we can to keep a positive attitude, so we can enter these next couple of years with some movement and a plan," she said.

NEW WILDFIRES ERUPT IN CALIFORNIA AS BLAZES RAGE IN LOS ANGELES AREA AMID ‘PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS’ FIRE THREAT

Part of that movement is with the help of her community. Doran noted how she and a friend created a group chat for people looking to share resources for those who lost their homes in the wildfire. A group chat that they expected to have about 20-30 individuals has grown to include about 160.

Additionally, Doran has sought the help of her online community, as she and Tiptoe have millions of followers online. With the help of Tiptoe's fame, Doran has been sharing the story of her family and others affected by the wildfires through her social media posts.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Because of support from her community, she has hope for what the future holds.

"We are going to be okay," she said. "I feel like we are coming from a community that is very strong, and we all have the same goal to get back there and, you know, bring back the Palisades that we grew up in because there is no better place on this planet than that community."