Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Major winter storm grips South as wildfire deaths grow in Los Angeles

It's Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Atlanta faces 'significant' ice threat Friday amid another massive winter storm impacting over 100 million

A significant winter storm is ongoing Friday morning across the South after producing snowy and icy weather in the Dallas Metroplex and the southern Plains .

Winter weather will move into the Southeast , mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the day, the FOX Forecast Center said. Freezing rain will lead to icy conditions, with up to ⅓ inch of ice expected across north Georgia and the Midlands of South Carolina, which includes the Atlanta metro area.

Winter storm alerts stretch from New Mexico to the Virginias and north into the Midwest as the storm gathers steam in the central U.S. All told, over 100 million people find themselves under winter alerts across more than 15 states.

This graphic shows active winter weather alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Historic California wildfires blamed for at least 10 deaths as crews battle over 35,000 burning acres

For the fourth consecutive day, walls of flame, whipped by relentless winds, continue to devour Los Angeles neighborhoods, leaving 10 confirmed dead and a trail of devastation in their path.

The apocalyptic wildfires ravaging Southern California remain extremely volatile Friday as authorities remain focused on containing the blazes and combing through the debris of at least 10,000 destroyed structures.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, the two largest of the five currently burning, caused the majority of the deaths and destruction. According to fire officials, the Palisades Fire consumed more than 19,000 acres and the Eaton Fire was estimated to have destroyed at least 13,000 acres.

Watch: Before and after images show the extent of wildfire damage around Los Angeles

Imagery taken from satellites shows the amount of destruction around Los Angeles just 24 hours after a series of blazes erupted around the metro.

Before-and-after images released by Maxar, a Colorado-based space technology company, showed areas particularly hard hit by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The intense blazes have scorched thousands of acres, reducing homes to rubble, as powerful Santa Ana winds whipped through the region, pushing the fires into populated communities.

County officials have warned that the death toll is expected to rise in the coming days and weeks as search-and-recovery operations continue in affected areas.

