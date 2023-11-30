The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Parade of storms to soak Northwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, and there are only 30 days left in the year. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Parade of atmospheric river storms to pound Northwest

A series of atmospheric river storms is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing along the threat of flooding rain and heavy snow in the mountains. The first of these storms is arriving Friday. Winter weather alerts are in effect for mountainous regions in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Montana. The storms really get cranking next week with a "Pineapple Express" storm possible with Flood Watches already posted in western Washington.

Kona Low bringing flooding rain, snow to Hawaii

A storm system known as a Kona Low is bringing several inches of rain and even snow to Hawaii through the weekend. Upwards of 8-10 inches of rain is possible in parts of the state by the end of the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the high elevations of the Big Island, where up to 5 inches of snow is possible.

December starts stormy in Northeast

The final month of 2023 begins with unsettled weather in the Northeast. Multiple rounds of rain and snow are expected into next week. The inclement weather will dominate the weekend forecast for much of the region, but the larger cities such as New York, Boston and Pittsburgh could squeeze out a bit of sunshine before more dreary weather arrives.

Forget about winter wonderlands this winter?

If the latest climate outlook from NOAA for the first month of meteorological winter pans out, residents across the Lower 48 will be asking what heat records will be broken versus any sign of Old Man Winter.

The Climate Prediction Center says the current El Niño pattern gives greater than average odds of a milder winter across 47 of the 48 states in the Continental U.S., putting the month on track to challenge heat records set during the past couple of winters.

