December starts stormy in Northeast with multiple rounds of rain, snow expected into next week

December will kick off with rain and snow spreading across the Northeast through the weekend, starting with a round on Friday and early Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Tropical moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico will interact with the front to produce widespread rain, the FOX Forecast Center said.

"Look at that bull's-eye right over Maine, where you've got some snow coming down," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "That will be a welcome sight for you."

WHY SNOWFALL RATE IS IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTANDING WINTER WEATHER

The first round is set to arrive on Friday and linger into early Saturday as a cold front approaches from the west.

(FOX Weather)



It is expected to be too warm for most places to see snow, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. However, in the higher-terrain areas of New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, the colder air will enable the precipitation to fall as a few inches of snow.

WHEN IS THE COLDEST TIME OF YEAR?

December will bring rain and snow to the Northeast through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



The heaviest rain and snowfall is expected to end by Saturday's sunrise. However, there will be lingering moisture, resulting in plenty of clouds and a few leftover showers throughout Saturday.

A look at the rain and snow forecast through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Round No. 2 on track to arrive Sunday

As low pressure finally rolls through the region, widespread rain and mountain snow will roll through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday.

Some of the rain may be heavy at times Sunday and Sunday night. However, this should not result in any flooding, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Most cities, such as Boston, New York City and Philadelphia, will experience a chilly rain as temperatures will be too warm to see snow. However, colder air aloft over the interior Northeast will cause snow to fall over the higher terrain.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE US

A look at the snow potential over the next seven days.

(FOX Weather)



This round of snow may be heavier than the first round, potentially leading to travel impacts.

WHAT MAKES A STORM A NOR’EASTER?

According to the FOX Forecast Center, computer forecast models suggest the active weather pattern will continue into next week, bringing several rounds of rain and snow to the Northeast. However, no major storms or nor'easters that would cause significant travel disruptions are currently predicted.