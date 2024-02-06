The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Another storm heads for California

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

California remains stormy Wednesday

As a deadly atmospheric river that ravaged California winds down, a new storm will move down the coast Wednesday. While this one won’t be as bad, it won’t help people trying to salvage what’s left after mudslides and flooding destroyed their homes. Conditions should improve for a majority of the state by Friday.

The top rainfall reports for Southern California since Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Las Vegas dealt wet weather as Super Bowl crowds arrive

Energy from the atmospheric river that pounded California is moving inland, bringing rain and even thunderstorms to the Southwest. This includes Las Vegas, which is welcoming thousands of people ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. Phoenix in neighboring Arizona will also see stormy weather Wednesday. Another storm brings rain chances to both cities on Thursday, as well.

The future radar for the western U.S. on Wednesday evening.

(FOX Weather)



What’s winter? Springlike warmth covers much of US

Spring has made a comeback in the heart of winter. The eastern two-thirds of the country are experiencing temperatures that are above average. It’s so warm in the Midwest that people in typically frozen Minnesota are installing in-ground pools.

The temperature outlook for the next three days.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A brave bald eagle mama in California remained perched atop her eggs to shield them from the hostile weather brought by the atmospheric river.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think would interest you.

