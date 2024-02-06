Strong winds crash tree into Sacramento, California, home: 'Oh my God! The roof just collapsed in!'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The one-two punch of heavy rain and strong winds created another danger of falling trees in California as a deadly atmospheric river storm lashed the state this week.

A tree fell on a Sacramento house during strong winds on Sunday, captured in a dramatic video. Despite the incident, no one was injured, although at least three people died statewide due to falling trees caused by the storm.

Homeowner Stephen Belcher captured a tree uprooting and lifting a fence before falling onto a home.

"Oh my God! The roof just collapsed in," a woman in the video says, revealing the extent of the damage.

SEE DESTRUCTION CAUSED BY ATMOSPHERIC RIVER POUNDING CALIFORNIA

The video then shows debris scattered across the floor and large cracks in the ceiling of a home caused by the fallen tree.

Wind gusts reached up to 64 mph at Sacramento International Airport on Sunday night, the National Weather Service said. At Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort on the wintry side of the storm, a wind gust was clocked at 148 mph, accompanied by 2 feet of snow in the past three days.

Crews from Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported more than 360 downed power lines and 40 power poles due to the storm.

PHOENIX, LAS VEGAS FACE FLOODING THREAT TUESDAY AS ATMOSPHERIC RIVER SENDS MOISTURE INTO SOUTHWEST

Throughout Monday, they reduced the number of power outages to fewer than 7,000 from a peak of over 200,000.

Wind more deadly than tornadoes, lightning

According to the NWS, wind is more deadly than tornadoes and lightning. Over the past decade, wind has killed an average of 53 people each year – many of which involve falling trees. Tornadoes have been responsible for an average of 45 deaths annually, while lightning fatalities have averaged around 22 each year.