The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Rare 'high risk' of flooding continues in Los Angeles on Monday

Atmospheric river lashes Southern California with catastrophic flooding

A dangerous atmospheric river storm continues to lash Southern California on Monday as Los Angeles faces a life-threatening "high risk" of flash flooding for the second straight day.

Forecasters are expecting extreme impacts from flooding rain, damaging winds, mudslides and debris flows, while hurricane-force winds and whiteout conditions will blast the mountains.

The storm has already dumped several inches of rain across the region, and the FOX Forecast Center said additional rainfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts of 5-8 inches possible in parts of Southern California.

The flash flood threat for Southern California on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Landslides, rockslides, mudslides and high-water rescues have already been reported, and the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles has warned that an "extremely dangerous situation" has been unfolding in the Hollywood Hills and around the Santa Monica Mountains.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for several counties in Southern California to help support storm response and recovery efforts.

Record warmth for parts of central US

The Plains to the Upper Midwest could see record-high temperatures this week as a weather pattern brings plenty of warm air to the region.

The FOX Forecast Center expects high temperatures to be 10-25 degrees above average for this time of year, equating to temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Potential record highs that could be broken this week.

ICYMI: Alaskan bears found more than 3,600 miles away from home in Florida

Two Kodiak bear cubs native to southern Alaska were found wandering on a rural Florida roadway, and the incident was all captured on camera.

