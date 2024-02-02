The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Mardi Gras revelers face rain as West braces for flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Feb. 3, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Mardi Gras parade schedules scrambled amid stormy weather

Storms that tore across Texas late Friday, spawning a few tornadoes, are moving east, bringing a threat of flooding rain to New Orleans. The nasty weather prompted organizers to reschedule some of the Mardi Gras parades that were set to wind through the Big Easy on Saturday. The heavy rain moves into Alabama and Georgia on Sunday.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



‘Life-threatening flooding’ possible in California this weekend

It’s a one-two punch of atmospheric river storms for California. There has been little time to dry out from the heavy rain that fell earlier this week. Now, some of the same areas of the state face a flooding threat that the National Weather Service in Los Angeles described as "life-threatening" as another storm is set to impact the state starting Sunday.

The three-day excessive rainfall outlook for California.

(FOX Weather)



There’s a glimmer of hope for winter weather fans

Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring, and NOAA also says it’ll be a warm end to winter. However, there is some hope for cold-weather lovers, with some models indicating a possible cold snap toward the middle of February.

The Missouri firefighter who was seen in a viral video driving an engine that lost control during an ice storm says it was "a lot of luck" that narrowly averted disaster.

