The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous cold invades US

It's Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Polar vortex drops dangerously cold air into US

A piece of the polar vortex, which normally keeps the coldest air contained to the North Pole, is swinging through the northern tier of the U.S. The result is a dangerous arctic blast that has prompted the issuance of Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories for millions of Americans from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast.

Wind chill alerts in the Upper Midwest and Northeast as of Feb. 3, 2023.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, wind chills could drop as low as 60 degrees below zero in parts of New England this weekend. At that rate, frostbite or hypothermia could happen in as little as 10 minutes.

Fungus among us: Doctors warn of rapidly spreading illness

Valley fever is a bad case of pneumonia, and doctors warn it is spreading rapidly across the country. The illness is caused by a fungus that lives in the soil. It is typically inhaled when the dust is stirred up by wind or construction, especially in the Southwest. It's even a threat to the health of pets.

