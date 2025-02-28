Search
Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Increasing potential for severe weather outbreak next week across South

Top weather news for Friday, Feb. 28, 2025: Increasing potential for severe weather outbreak next week across South while old man winter returns to the Northeast this weekend.

By Julian Atienza
Weather in America: February 28, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, February 28, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

It's Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

Increasing potential for severe weather outbreak next week across South

There's growing potential for a severe weather outbreak in the South next week as the calendar turns to March, right on cue for the typical beginning of the spring severe weather season.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two separate disturbances that are expected to move across the country, including a system on Sunday that will serve as a precursor to the main threat, which will take shape Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Computer models are showing with high confidence the classic ingredients for widespread severe weather coming together," wrote Senior Meteorologist Greg Diamond.

While the exact specifics aren't certain yet, forecasters say there will be the potential for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

Two separate disturbances rolling in from the Southwest may fire up severe storms both Sunday and again Tuesday-Wednesday. At this time, the early week event looks to be the more substantial of the two. The region from east Texas through the Lower Mississippi is in the center of the threat. There will be the potential for large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes next week.

Severe storms kick off March, including potential for widespread severe weather outbreak

Winter claps back for millions in Northeast this weekend

Meteorological spring begins this weekend, but most of the country has already been enjoying a brief springlike warmup

That changes for the second half of the weekend when millions of people in the Northeast and New England, will see 25 to 30-degree temperature drops.

Many cities along the East Coast, like New York City and Washington, will be near or above 60 degrees on Saturday but will fall back into the 30s, with lows in the 20s on Sunday.

So, Saturday is definitely the better day for weekend outdoor activities.

Weekend temperature whiplash
Watch: Horse saved during frantic police rescue after falling through icy pond in New York

Several police officers banded together to rescue a horse that had fallen into a frozen pond in Saratoga Springs, New York, Monday.

Their body cameras were rolling when they arrived at the scene and immediately began trying to pull the animal out.

Officer Kyle Clinton, who was involved with the rescue, said he initially had doubts about whether they would be able to pull the horse out of the water.

Kyle Clinton, police officer with the Saratoga Springs Police Department, spoke about how he and his team pulled a 1,300-pound horse out of an icy pond before the animal froze to death. 

New York police rescue horse from icy pond

