Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Increasing potential for severe weather outbreak next week across South

Increasing potential for severe weather outbreak next week across South

There's growing potential for a severe weather outbreak in the South next week as the calendar turns to March, right on cue for the typical beginning of the spring severe weather season.

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring two separate disturbances that are expected to move across the country, including a system on Sunday that will serve as a precursor to the main threat, which will take shape Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Computer models are showing with high confidence the classic ingredients for widespread severe weather coming together," wrote Senior Meteorologist Greg Diamond.

While the exact specifics aren't certain yet, forecasters say there will be the potential for damaging wind, hail and tornadoes.

Winter claps back for millions in Northeast this weekend

Meteorological spring begins this weekend, but most of the country has already been enjoying a brief springlike warmup.

That changes for the second half of the weekend when millions of people in the Northeast and New England , will see 25 to 30-degree temperature drops.

Many cities along the East Coast, like New York City and Washington , will be near or above 60 degrees on Saturday but will fall back into the 30s, with lows in the 20s on Sunday.

So, Saturday is definitely the better day for weekend outdoor activities.

Weekend temperature whiplash

Watch: Horse saved during frantic police rescue after falling through icy pond in New York

Several police officers banded together to rescue a horse that had fallen into a frozen pond in Saratoga Springs, New York, Monday.

Their body cameras were rolling when they arrived at the scene and immediately began trying to pull the animal out.

Officer Kyle Clinton, who was involved with the rescue, said he initially had doubts about whether they would be able to pull the horse out of the water.

