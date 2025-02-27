Watch: Snow-covered 6-story parking garage collapses in Canada

OTTAWA – A snow-covered six-story parking garage partially collapsed in Ottawa, Canada on Wednesday morning, and it was captured on camera.

The video showed the moment the top level of the garage collapsed inward with a loud crash, followed by the sound of several car alarms going off from the impact.

Ottawa Fire Services said on Tuesday afternoon it was notified of structural damage to one of the pillars of the parking garage.

The fire service's structural collapse team responded to investigate the parking structure and found that five or six of the main horizontal supports for the garage were bowing.

A heavy load of snow was also found on the uncovered top floor of the parking structure.

In the video, several feet of snow can be seen piled on top of the garage after its collapse.

The Ottawa Police Department closed down roads nearby and provided security for around the area. Fire services searched the garage to evacuate any people inside.

While firefighters searched the garage, more investigation showed that the cement columns supporting the top level of the garage were cracked and broken.

After it was confirmed the garage was free of people, officials warned a partial collapse was imminent.

The top level of the garage collapsed shortly after 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the collapse, fire services said.

About 50 vehicles were parked inside the garage at the time, and weren't allowed to be removed, fire services said.